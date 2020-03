Sunday’s Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) ended in a tragic mood, following the death of Chieme Martins, an ex-Nasarawa United player, after a collision.

He was confirmed dead after the match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United.

A twitter post by @sportingshina revealed that Martins gave up the ghost when the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed at the match venue refused to start.

See video below.