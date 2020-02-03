Video: NYSC LGI Spotted Threatening Corps Members With Cane In Rivers State

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Local Government Inspector was spotted in a viral video threatening some corps members including a nursing mother with a cane in Rivers State.

The LGI backed his threat by saying it’s a sin for one to provoke their seniors to anger. He added that corps members should always “move” when he is talking because if they don’t he will flog them.

The identity of the NYSC official in-charge of Ikwerre Local Government area was not immediately available.

Here is the video below;