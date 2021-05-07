Video Of Pastor Dare Adeboye Revealing He Wanted To be A Footballer Resurfaces

In an interview, Pastor Dare Adeboye, the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, once said that he aspired to become a footballer when he was younger.

Dare, 42, died on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. Before his death he was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

His death shocked the whole world as the 79-year-old general overseer and his wife were condoled over the death of their son.

In a string of Instagram posts, the deceased’s brother, Leke, paid glowing tribute to him. He also uploaded an old video of an interview that featured the late Dare.

In the video, the interviewer asked Dare what profession he would have opted for had his parents not pastors.

Dare responded saying, “I wanted to be a footballer, I wanted to be several other things but looking at the answer my sister just gave about how we all found ourselves as pastors, I guess it was all written before the heavens were created that that is what we were going to be. It was not necessarily because our father and our mother is General Overseer and Mother in Israel.”

Leke also uploaded several photos of his late brother. He captioned one of the photos thus, “Your fist was still clenched like you were holding a mic(rophone). But this time with your eyes closed and smiling. It’s my birthday on May 20. You would have sent me a cash gift as a little brother. And I would have retaliated on June 9. I still will, as you have given me a gift of being my brother. Thank you for all the experiences. The good, the grilling and the godly.”

The deceased would have turned 43 next month, June.

On Dare’s 42nd birthday, his dad, on a social media post described him as his first miracle child.

“Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty,” he wrote on his Facebook page.