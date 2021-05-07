Video of Sheikh Gumi Calling for Immediate Resignation of President Buhari Resurfaces

Sheik Gumi demands the immediate resignation or impeachment of Buhari.



An old video of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi resurfaced online. In the video, the controversial Islamic cleric and self styled negotiator between bandits and their victims condemned the state of insecurity witnessed in the country as a result of Boko Haram.

In the video above, he said that Nigeria has witnessed more death as a result of Boko Haram now than during the government of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He blamed the current President, Muhammadu Buhari for Boko Haram attacks. He said Buhari’s government is not committed to fighting insurgency as it should.

The Islamic scholar said the way he asked President Jonathan to resign over Boko Haram insurgency is the same way he is now asking President Buhari to resign, even with immediate effect as insecurity is getting worse.

Gumi who could not hide his feelings during the speech felt sorry for speaking against Jonathan.

He admitted that Jonathan’s regime was more democratic as it affordable Nigerian citizens and journalists press freedom.

He also praised Jonathan for building 9 universities for the North and over 150 almajiri schools.