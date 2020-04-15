VIDEO: Pastor Ashimolowo Bemoans Rise In ‘Fakers of Miracles’, Calls Out Popular Anambra Prophet

Senior pastor of the Kingsway Church, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has expressed his dismay at the increase in number of fake miracles, describing pastors involved, as ‘Charlatans’.

Pastor Ashimolowo, advised that Nigerians should be careful of the mischievous clergymen who are after their belly. This he said in an Instagram Video Chat with Lagos clergyman, Poju Oyemade.

He recalled “fake miracles” of pastors who healed a woman with a “bad hand”.

He specifically referred to a clergyman in Anambra saying:

“People throw money at him in his service. It’s unbelieveable. You would be wondering is this church”

