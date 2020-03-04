VIDEO & PHOTOS: Lobi Stars FC players injured as their bus goes up in flame

Several Lobi Stars Football Club players were injured when their bus was gutted by fire last night before Adaka Village on Naka Road, few kilometers away to Makurdi, on their way back from Ilorin Kwara State where the Club achieved a 1-0 victory from Kwara United in an NPFL 2019/2020 Match Day 22.

It was gathered that the incident occurred as a result of an auto electrical fault that sparked up the fire.

Though no life was lost, several players sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from the burning bus. There was colossal losses in property as all the contents of the vehicle were burnt.

A statement issued by the club’s spokesman, Austin Tyowua said that the injured players are receiving medical attention.

“The management enjoined the players to put back the incidence behind them and wear a renewed focus to their ambition of winning the league” said Tyowua.

Meanwhile, a video posted on Facebook by Emmanuel Okwuluora Okoh Onyeka, shows Lobi striker, Musa Najare thanking God for saving their lives.

“Look at our car, look at Lobi Stars car. God thank you. Thank you Jesus. My name is Musa Najare, look at what is happening to us right now. This is our car, this is Lobi Stars car. Thank you Jesus for saving us,” he said.

Watch the video below.