VIDEO & PHOTOS: Sapele Residents Protest COVID-19 Lockdown Extension In Delta State

Residents of Sapele, in Delta State came out en masse on Wednesday to kick against extension of lockdown due to COVID-19 in the state.

Recall that, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday April 14, announced that lockdown period will be extended for two weeks to enable the fight against the viral disease in the state.

It appears that the Governor’s extension order did not sit well with the Sapele residents as the trooped out in numbers complaining of hunger and starvation. They burnt tires and allegedly destroyed properties.

See more photos and videos below.