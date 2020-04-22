VIDEO: Police Kill 4 Armed Robbers In Lekki, Lagos

Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday killed 4 out of 5 robbery suspects in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to an eye witness, the incident occurred in an estate located within Lekki.

The eye witness, who shared the video said:

“It is an estate in Lekki, armed robbery was happening, but they didn’t know a senior police officer was visiting the same estate, he called back up, and caught them red handed, they killed 4 out of 5.

“The last one was under 20 years old, so they shot his leg and used him to lure out the rest of the gang.”

watch the video below:

VIDEO: Police Kill 4 Armed Robbers In Lekki, Lagoshttps://t.co/ZDh2OVGeTm pic.twitter.com/b95PcSxgmI — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 22, 2020