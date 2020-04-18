VIDEO: Police Station Attacked, Inmates Released As Residents Protest Killing Of Youth In Abia Community Amid Lockdown

On Saturday, tragedy struck in Ebem and Elu Ohafia community of Abia State as the personnel of the Ohafia Police Station shot and killed a youth identified as Innocent Friday.

Friday was reportedly hit at the main motor park at the Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

However, moments after his death, hell was let loose as the youths of the community unleashed mayhem, destroying properties belonging to police.

A vehicle belonging to Nkporo Police Station, a distant community from Ohafia, was burnt. Inmates were released as well.

Watch the video below, as shared by Unu Amaro Jam Siri Kwado on Twitter:

Ohafia in Abia state was on fire earlier today. The voice behind the record is 🔥pic.twitter.com/5MvHHTebdU — Unu Amaro Kam Sịrị Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) April 18, 2020