VIDEO: Police Woman Allegedly killed By Rivers COVID-19 Task Force While Trying To Stop Them From Confiscating Traders’ Goods

A female policewoman was, on Thursday, allegedly gunned down at Eneka in Port Harcourt by Governor Nyelson Wike’s Task force team.

According to an eye witness, the female police officer who controls traffic at the market was shot down by a policeman.

The source said:

“The female policewoman was begging on behalf of a shoe trader who was arrested by the policeman from the taskforce team.

“The policeman threatened to shoot the trader if he doesn’t stop resisting arrest. As he pointed the gun the trader dodged the bullet only for it to catch the female policewoman on her head

“She left a 2year old child she just finished breastfeeding 30mins before she died. She normally leaves the child with her nanny at a shop at the Eneka first market junction.”

VIDEO: Police woman Allegedly killed By Rivers COVID-19 Task Force While Trying To Stop Them From Confiscating Traders' Goodshttps://t.co/81N0YThkuH pic.twitter.com/bHfcqOwOfS — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 23, 2020