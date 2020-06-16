[VIDEO] Popular CrossDresser Shows Up Male To Father’s Birthday Party.

Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky ditched his glamorous wig, fixed eyelashes, breast implants and high heels in favour of a simple native attire.
Bobrisky, who has long held a controversial public image, chose to appear barefaced at his father’s birthday party. See video below:
Bobrisky and his father.
If you try such with me, I’ll beat you into comma – Bobrisky tells angry wives attacking their husbands’ side chicks
”You go hustle tire, my crown is for no one” – Bobrisky sounds note of warning to an upcoming crossdresser