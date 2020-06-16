0 comments

[VIDEO] Popular CrossDresser Shows Up Male To Father’s Birthday Party.

Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky ditched his glamorous wig, fixed eyelashes, breast implants and high heels in favour of a simple native attire.

Bobrisky, who has long held a controversial public image, chose to appear barefaced at his father’s birthday party. See video below:

Bobrisky and his father.

