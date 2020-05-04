[VIDEO] Post Lockdown: How Are Lagosians Complying With The Social Distancing Protocol? — More Pictures

Fresh from a five weeks lockdown period, the buzz and hustle usually associated with Lagos State has been witnessed in full flow. The COVID-19 pandemic has not served as a deterrent to Lagosians who have been seen in pictures and videos gathering in masses.

See below video of mass gathering at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Idiroko, Ikorodu.

See below another video of mass gathering at GTB, Ogba branch

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Agege reportedly witnessed its fair share of overcrowding.

See video below.

Watch below the drama at Access Bank, Ikotun

The mass gathering seen so far have mostly been at the banks— GTB most notably.

Below are some pictures captured at various locations.

At this point, noncompliance with the social distancing protocol cannot be attributed to ignorance but a deliberate decision made knowing its full consequences. Individuals involved in this gross violation are doing so at not only their risks but also risking the lives of their loved ones and colleagues whom they are mostly likely to come in contact with or at least share office, house and business spaces with.

The knock on effect of what is being witnessed Today, cannot be underestimated. Individuals who have adhered to the social distancing protocols should as a matter of fact double up their compliance level to further strengthen their chances of staying free of the viral infection which has claimed so many lives.

Lagos still remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria as it has recorded a total number of 1107 cases. 247 persons have been discharged and 30 deaths recorded.