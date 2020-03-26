0 comments

VIDEO: Russian President, Putin Visits Hospitals Where #COVID19 Patients Are Being Treated

On Wednesday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, visited hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated, according to Activist Deji Adeyanju.

“This is leading from the front. Our own President is sleeping on duty,” Adeyanju said in a tweet via his twitter handle.

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 18,000 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up its measures to tackle the pandemic and prevent its spread within the country.

There have been 658 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and three deaths.

