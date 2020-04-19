VIDEO: “Some People Still Don’t Believe #COVID19 Is Real”

Most people, especially in northern Nigeria still do not believe COVID19 exist, as they are visibly seen disobeying government’s directive to adhere to preventive measures against the pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) inaugurated some measures to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

The measures, aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic, are in the best interest of the people.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, @maxigburugburu, a man is seen washing his hands in a bowl and afterwards drank that same water.

@maxigburugburu expressed sadness about the doubtful disposition of some people who did not believe that the disease existed.

According to him, the danger with such suicidal behaviour is that they will endanger other people’s lives.

“Here is where Government comes in. He must be traced, tested, isolated and prosecuted,” he added.

He also shared a picture of a fake traditional vaccine, saying the authorities should identify and prosecute those marketing a fake “traditional vaccine for coronavirus” in Kano.

Here is where Government comes in. He must be traced, tested, isolated and prosecuted. Government must also identify and prosecute those marketing a fake “traditional vaccine for coronavirus” in Kano. These are dangerous times. pic.twitter.com/EhmLCL6DC3 — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) April 18, 2020