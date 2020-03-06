VIDEO: Teacher asks student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues in Akure

A Teacher of the Federal Girls College in Akure asked a student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues.
In a trending video, the student is seen hitting the phones with an object.
See video below:
VIDEO: Teacher asks student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues in Akurehttps://t.co/zwPO8iNVYO pic.twitter.com/CKGH5RosLT— BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) March 6, 2020
