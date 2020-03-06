0 comments

VIDEO: Teacher asks student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues in Akure

by on March 6, 2020
 

A Teacher of the Federal Girls College in Akure asked a student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues.

In a trending video, the student is seen hitting the phones with an object.

See video below:

READ  Senate Summons Onyeama, SGF Over Alleged Irregularities in Ambassadorial List
Nation, News

AkurePhone

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 