VIDEO: Truck Carrying Bags Of Rice Invaded By Hungry Residents In Abuja Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

A video of some residents invading a truck conveying bags of rice in Abuja, has surfaced online, following the extended lockdown in the FCT, Ogun and Lagos states, by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

Watch the video below, as shared by a Twitter user, @UtohPaul.

Residents invade a truck carrying rice. No one is save right now #Abuja pic.twitter.com/dEiOpS41j2 — CAPTAIN (@UtohPaul) April 14, 2020

Buhari in his address explained that the rationale for the 14-day extension of lockdown across the states was to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, citing concerns over rising numbers of cases globally, and within Nigeria.

Recall that the first phase of the lockdown in some parts of Lagos and Ogun States had climaxed over the weekend in a near total breakdown of law and order as hoodlums and robbers unleashed terror on residents