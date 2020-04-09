VIDEO: Ugandan President Museveni challenges Ugandans On Indoor Exercising Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, today, challenged Ugandans to exercise indoors due of the Coronavirus lockdown enforced in the country.

Museveni had in a tweet, on Wednesday, banned especially Kampalans from exercising in the public space and said he would send out a demo video on Thursday to prove his point.

He had said: “I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that, they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you.”

In the video released, on Thursday afternoon, via his twitter handle, the president shares tips on indoor exercising.

A caption of the video reads:

“Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe.”

Watch video below:

