VIDEO UPDATE: Shootings Targeted At #ENDSARS Protesters In Akwuzu SARS Office, Anambra

The operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Anambra State, allegedly shot at END SARS protesters, as seen in the video below:

Protesters had earlier in the day stormed the premises of the now defunct SARS office, led by celebrities such as Phyno and Flavor.

Many have said that the notorious Akwuzu SARS office is a burial ground for countless victims tortured and killed.

EndSARS protesters in Anambra headed to Awkuzu town, which hosts the notorious state head office of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, attempts by the protesters to access the compound was rebuffed by armed security men, resulting in an argument.

The angry protesters were irked by the refusal of the policemen to grant them access, resorting to blocking the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The protesters had gathered in Awka, capital of the state, from where they took off to the nearby town of Awkuzu, some 21 kilometers from the state capital.

They are led by top music stars Flavour, Phyno, KCee, and Zoro, who led the Enugu version of the protest march two days ago.