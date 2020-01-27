Video: Wailing in Court as Maryam Sanda is sentenced to death by hanging for killing husband

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, convicted and sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that there was circumstantial evidence coupled with her testimony and statement to the police that she “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

The judge ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja prison till she exhausts her right of appeal.

See video below:

Her deceased husband has been variously reported as a son or nephew of a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.

Sanda, the mother of two, her mother and other relatives broke down in tears immediately the judge pronounced her guilt.

Her mother, who was occupying a back seat, sped out of the court as she wept.

Sanda while crying rushed out of the courtroom which was next to the dock but the judge ordered that she should be brought back to the courtroom.

In the middle of the confusion, the defence lawyer attempted to make a plea for allocutus (plea for mercy) but the judge said he needed to rise for the courtroom to be restored to normalcy.

The judge said he would return to deliver the sentence after some minutes.

When the judge returned from the break, he said there would be no room for allocutus.

He said the offence for which the convict was convicted was based on Section 221 of the Penal Code.

“It has been said that thou shall not kill. Whoever kills in cold blood shall die in cold blood,” the judge said.

“Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown,” he said, adding, “it is blood for blood”.