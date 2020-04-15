VIDEO: Watch As Terrifying Gunshots Are Heard Coming From Boko Haram Insurgents To Nigerian Soldiers

A video has emerged online where a terrified soldier was seen lamenting the situation the Nigerian Soldiers have found themselves each time they came up against Boko Haram insurgents.

The gunshots heard in the footage which were obviously coming from the insurgents, seemed to be endless.

See video below.

This is coming after it was alleged that the Nigerian Army had stopped voluntary retirement of soldiers.

It was being reported that the rate at which the retirement applications were flooding the head quarters was hugely influenced by waned hopes of the soldiers due to poor equipment supplies, lack of empathy from top officers, amongst other reasons.