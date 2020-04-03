VIDEO: Watch Elizabeth Narrate How She Was Battered, Stripped Naked and Raped By Kogi Commissioner

Recently, reports have been making rounds that the Kogi State Commisioner for water resources, Abdulmumin Danga stripped a woman, Elizabeth naked and ordered thugs to flog her.

It was further alleged that they made a nude video of her apologizing to them under duress and threatened to upload it on social media.

A couple of persons have weighed in on the subject matter saying that images of Elizabeth’s bruises which emerged online were fake and were edited using Photoshop software. They accused those spreading the rumours of trying to tarnish the image of the Kogi commissioner.

In a video, Elizabeth has come out to narrate her ordeal at the hands of Abdulmumin Danga. While showing the bruises on her body, she said the battering she received was as a result of her post on social media asking the Kogi commissioner to give some of the relief packages he was distributing to his “little sister” because charity begins at home.

She said the commissioner sent thugs to pick her up from her friend’s place at Okene and they took her to Lokoja were she was severely beaten. She said she was not released immediately and she spent the night in Lokoja were Abdulmumin Danga raped her.

See full video below:

Elizabeth who still believes her life is very much at risk, has beckoned on human and women rights activists and well meaning citizens to help her get justice.