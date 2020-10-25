0 comments

VIDEO: Watch Moment Police Nabbed A Thug As He Tried To Disrupt The #EndSARS Protest In Prague, Czech Republic

by on October 25, 2020
 

Police in Prague, Czech Republic’s capital have nabbed a thug, who tried to disrupt the #EndSARS protest has been shared online.

In a video shared online, some people were heard chanting “End SARS, End police brutality” as the thug got arrested by the police.

The incident reportedly occured on Saturday in the European country’s capital.

Below is the video:

READ  INEC Declares Yahaya Bello Winner of Kogi Election
International, News

EndSARSPrague

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 