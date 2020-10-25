VIDEO: Watch Moment Police Nabbed A Thug As He Tried To Disrupt The #EndSARS Protest In Prague, Czech Republic
Police in Prague, Czech Republic’s capital have nabbed a thug, who tried to disrupt the #EndSARS protest has been shared online.
In a video shared online, some people were heard chanting “End SARS, End police brutality” as the thug got arrested by the police.
The incident reportedly occured on Saturday in the European country’s capital.
Below is the video:
