VIDEO: Watch The Exact Moment The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre In Jerusalem Was Closed Amid #COVID19 Fears
Amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in Nigeria, which has led to lockdown in major cities. The Ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was also affected.
A video shared by an Author, David Videcette via his Twitter handle, @DavidVidecette, showed the exact moment the church was closed
He said the last time a scenario happened that resulted to the church been shut down was in 1349 during ‘The Black Death’, a bubonic plague pandemic.
Watch Video Below:
Videcette said the fascinating thing about the video is the guy with the keys.
Follow the thread below: