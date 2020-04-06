VIDEO: Watch The Exact Moment The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre In Jerusalem Was Closed Amid #COVID19 Fears

Amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in Nigeria, which has led to lockdown in major cities. The Ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was also affected.

A video shared by an Author, David Videcette via his Twitter handle, @DavidVidecette, showed the exact moment the church was closed

He said the last time a scenario happened that resulted to the church been shut down was in 1349 during ‘The Black Death’, a bubonic plague pandemic.

Watch Video Below:

This is the moment The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was closed due to Coronavirus.



Last time this happened was in 1349, during The Black Death, a bubonic plague pandemic.



What’s fascinating about this story is the guy with the keys. pic.twitter.com/9brXHUmeTh — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) April 5, 2020

Videcette said the fascinating thing about the video is the guy with the keys.

Follow the thread below:

The site, which has existed in one form or another since the 4th century, is occupied by a number of rival Christian denominations. These denominations often don’t agree with each other and conflict has been a recurring feature among them during its history. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) April 5, 2020

In another incident in 2004, during Orthodox celebrations of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, a door to the Franciscan chapel was left open. This was taken as a sign of disrespect by the Orthodox and a fistfight broke out. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) April 5, 2020

And this is the fascinating part.



Since the seventh century, a Sunni Muslim family has held the keys of the Church. And this remains the case even today, in the hope of avoiding clashes among rival Christian sects for control over the church. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) April 5, 2020

We don’t often hear stories in the media about Muslims keeping the peace among the rival Christians, and this story is surprisingly absent in today’s news I think. pic.twitter.com/O70zzGeb6m — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) April 5, 2020