VIDEO: Watch The Viral Ghanaian Funeral Performers Perform On A TV Show They Were Guests On

Social media is full of a funeral video in which coffin is being carried on the shoulders of a group of people (Ghanaians), who are dancing with the coffin.

The dancing Ghana pallbearers have become a popular tradition in West Africa especially in Ghana where funeral dancers are paid high fees for providing the dead with a lovely parting.

The song used by Ghana Dancing Pallbearers in today’s viral meme video was by Tony igy and Vicetone titled, Astronomia.

In a video shared by Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, the group preformed on a live TV show.

Watch the video below:

Viral Ghanaian funeral performers perform on a TV show they were guests on. pic.twitter.com/Q8EdOEpzN6 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 19, 2020