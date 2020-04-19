0 comments

VIDEO: Watch The Viral Ghanaian Funeral Performers Perform On A TV Show They Were Guests On

by on April 19, 2020
 

Social media is full of a funeral video in which coffin is being carried on the shoulders of a group of people (Ghanaians), who are dancing with the coffin.

The dancing Ghana pallbearers have become a popular tradition in West Africa especially in Ghana where funeral dancers are paid high fees for providing the dead with a lovely parting.

The song used by Ghana Dancing Pallbearers in today’s viral meme video was by Tony igy and Vicetone titled, Astronomia. 

In a video shared by Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, the group preformed on a live TV show.

Watch the video below:

READ  We will not prosecute 14 year old Housemaid who poisoned her boss 
News, World

FuneralGhanaian

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 