VIDEO: Wilfred Ndidi Asks Kelechi Iheanacho To ‘Cut Soap’ For Him After Sending Leicester To FA Cup Final

Super Eagles’ Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi and his team mate, Kelechi Iheanacho, have become very popular in and out of Leicester City’s dressing room.

Kelechi Iheanacho goal was the goal that sent Leicester City

On Sunday, Iheanacho netted the only goal in their semi-final clash with Southampton to Leicester City to the FA cup after 52 years.

During the celebration in the dressing room after the match, Ndidi filmed himself asking his compatriot to “cut soap” for him, which means “reveal the secret of your success” in the Nigerian context.

Iheanacho is the first Nigerian player to score 15 goals in a season in all competitions for a Premier League club since Odion Ighalo scored 17 in 2015/16 for Watford.

Watch video below:

More 👉https://t.co/azcj9Qt6Ju pic.twitter.com/SXopAh4UlM — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 20, 2021