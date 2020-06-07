VIDEO: Woman Blames And Beats Her 2-Yr-Old Daughter For Being Raped, Calls Her “Ashawo”

Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Right Commission, NHRC, has reported a sexual assault carried out on a toddler in Lagos State.

Tony in a video he recently shared via his Twitter handle, @TonyOjukwuO, noted that his commission is currently investigating a rape case which involves a two-year child reportedly raped in Idumota in Lagos State.

The video shows how the mother of the young child was being blasted by residents and passersby for blaming her two-year-old child on the assault reportedly carried out by an adult.

According to the woman, while responding to questions from the crowd, the child is very stubborn and will not stay in one place.

She was, however, condemned by people for again inflicting more pains on the toddler and even calling her ‘Ashawo’, meaning (prostitute) despite the situation at hand.

Reporting the case which requires urgency, the NHRC secretary tweeted:

“We are currently investigating this case but need all the leads we can get.

“This video was shot in Idumota Lagos & the woman in the video beat her 2-year-old child who has been repeatedly raped by a man mercilessly. She blames the toddler for being raped & calls her ‘ashawo.

“Please look at the face in this video. We know Lagos has a large population but if you recognise this face or any leads, @NhrcTweets @NHRCGender will appreciate your help. This little child needs our help now. My DMs are open.

@NhrcTweets is available too. Please Nigerians.”

Watch the video below:

We are currently investigating this case but need all the leads we can get.

This video was shot in Idumota Lagos & the woman in the video beat her 2 year old child who has been repeatedly raped by a man mercilessly.

She blames the toddler for being raped & calls her "ashawo" pic.twitter.com/hKKx27snSt — Tony Ojukwu (@TonyOjukwuO) June 7, 2020