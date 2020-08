Musician Burna Boy has hailed his fellow music superstar, Wizkid, in a video we have sighted.

Burna Boy, in the video, was heard admiring Wizkid‘s success in the music industry as he made some lovely comments about how far his Wizkid has come in the industry.

They were both seen happily chatting when Burna Boy made the comment, saying, “You have nothing to prove again”.

Watch the video below, as shared by a Twitter user, @MDee_01:

Burnaboy to Wizkid ::



— //|) 🦁 (@MDee_01) August 18, 2020