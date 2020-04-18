VIDEO|British High Commissioner to Nigeria Bids Farewell to UK Nationals Leaving Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Lang CB shared a video of her bidding farewell to repatriated Nationals on the official account @UKinNigeria

Earlier on the US Embassy had also repatriated their Citizens from Nigeria.

“Please see this video message from the British High Commissioner to Nigeria @CatrionaLaing1 today at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport #Abuja saying farewell to 🇬🇧 Nationals heading home. “@UKinNigeria tweeted

The Commissioner stated that those repatriated in the first instance are the vulnerable being the elderly and the children. The also said that more similar repatriation will be done in the next coming days . Watch video below

