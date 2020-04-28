[VIDEO]#COVID19: Regime Should Create Jobs, Fund The Research And Production of Vaccine In Nigeria — Gov. Ayade

The Governor Of Cross River State, Ben Ayade in a video has shared his opinion concerning the best method to handle and contain the spread of the deadly Covid19 pandemic.

The Governor explained the best way for Africans to win the fight against the virus is to maintain healthy living and not vaccines. He explained that the best way to handle the corona virus is to provide money for citizens to improve in agriculture , employment opportunities and a healthy way of life.

He suggested that the serum of patients who have recovered from the virus should be taken and used to provide the vaccines as it is that the recovered patients have built anti bodies to fight the disease. He also mentioned his curiosity as to why the Regime is yet to provide money for the research and production of the vaccine in the Nation. Watch video below