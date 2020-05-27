[VIDEO]#GeorgeFloyd: Black Man Dies After Policeman Knelt On His Neck, Protests Ongoing In Minneapolis

In what led to the dismissal of four cops and series of protests, a black man, George Floyd died after an assault on him by the Minneapolis Police.

On Monday evening, May 25, the police reportedly arrived at the scene where two officers allegedly ordered George to get out of a vehicle. He was dragged to the ground and one of the officers was filmed kneeling on his neck as he repeatedly told the officer that he could not breathe.

Concerned individuals tried to intervene, beckoning on the officers to stop the assault as George was seen to be in distress but to no avail.

The police claimed he physically resisted arrest. They also said they noted that he appeared to be in medical distress and called an ambulance after handcuffing him.

See video below.

At a press conference on Tuesday May 26, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey said that George’s death was wrong at every level . The Mayor confirmed the dismissal of the officers involved.

According to Minneapolis, Chief Medaria Arradondo, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will lead the investigation into the incident due to the possibility that it was a civil rights violation.

Reports of the incident has angered a good number of persons who have taken to the streets to protest the racism related assault that claimed the live of yet another black man.

See below protest videos.