[VIDEOS]: #Lekki Flooding Through The Eyes Of Lagosians

Several parts of Lagos State have recorded flooding due to the heavy rains. From Egbeda to Surulere, Ketu, Iyana Oworo, Lekki-Ajah Expressway and Ikorodu road, the highways are reportedly flooded, backed with video evidence.

Visuals Of The Heavy Flooding:

VIA @talktochuxy: Abraham adesanya at Ajah is in total mess.. Been stuck in the traffic for like 4hours. Lagos state pls help!!! #nigeriainfo #LagosFlood #lagosgovernment #etiosa pic.twitter.com/tKWn6mzmb5 — Traffic Updates + Useful Info (@trafficbutter) June 18, 2020

No drainage system in lekki. This is VGC entrance. Some of my neighbors woke up to see rain inside their homes in my own estate. Na wa oh. #Lagosflood #LagosRain #Flooding #SanwooluDoSomething pic.twitter.com/s2WbZtUhC3 — Edward Esiri Company (@EdwardCompany) June 18, 2020

Knowing what the 'Lekki river' did the last time I drove through it, I decided to use a Taxify cab.

I was just pitying the driver 😭😭😭

The water even seeped into the car.

From Lekki, linking Ikate and Elegushi through Fola Osibo and Primewater gardens..the flooding was massive pic.twitter.com/e8LOwVe9kQ — Emmanuel Osas (@brainbox_osas) June 18, 2020

Have you seen lekki?

My whole body was soaked before my uber got here

I entered the car and removed my skirt

I hope it drys before I get to my office. https://t.co/eSEpg2NdT2 — dufa👸 (@odufanelson) June 18, 2020

Dear goodness This Lagos esp lekki ehn, If you no get Ride for this Rainy season na another suffering phase be that o, I've been walking around like Spiderman since Yesterday 😭😭😭 #nigeria pic.twitter.com/O2WRYSRVzg — sexylizzy (@HealthMond) June 18, 2020