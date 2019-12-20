Videos of job seekers climbing building to get into hall for NDLEA screening exercise spark outrage

Viral videos of an alleged “inhumane” treatement jobseekers were subjected to by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) authorities, have sparked an outrage online.

In the videos shared online, some of the job seekers were spotted climbing buildings to make it in for an aptitude test organized by the federal agency for its prospective employees. Videos taken at different centres the aptitude test was scheduled to hold, showed so many job seekers waiting outside.

Watch video below:

The video has led to condemnation by Nigerians who pointed out the huge amount budgeted for the renovation of the national assembly among other things.

Below are some of the reactions: