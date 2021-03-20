Videos of Me Receiving Wads of Dollars is Fake – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano has said that videos showing him stuffing wads of dollars into his pockets in 2018 were fake.

“No doubt the video is fake,” Ganduje told the BBC Hausa Service on Friday.“We are making some underground plans, which we will not reveal. But I assure you it is fake, and all those behind it will be put to shame.”

Ganduje had sued Daily Nigerian, a news publication house which first published the videos in 2018, demanding N3billion in damages. The case is still pending in court. On Friday, Ganduje took his case for self-exculpation to BBC A Fada A Cika programme, aired on Friday evening.

Asked by the interviewer to confirm whether he was the person in the video, Ganduje responded by saying that the video was doctored to show him collecting something.

“Even your picture can be tampered to show something on your head or hand. And you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood.

“The fact is that we will take action against the matter,” he said.[“Did he ever take dollar bribe”, asked the interviewer.Ganduje responded: “It is a lie. Nothing of that nature ever happened.

“It was just part of a scheme to stop me from contesting election – and I contested; to stop me from winning election – and I won.“But that is not the issue, the big issue that we will deal with those behind it,” he said.

The video damaged Ganduje politically and gave him the nickname ‘Gandollar’.In 2018, Ganduje featured in 3 videos where he was videod speaking with his guests while receiving documents and stacks of dollars.

The footage also exposed the names of the contractors, projects and the voice of the purported bribe giver.It also has the translation in English with dates and timelines.