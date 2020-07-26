Vietnam Suspends Football League After New Case Of #COVID19 Virus Was Discovered

Football Leagues in Vietnam is now suspended until further notice after a 57 year old tests positive for the COVID-19 virus after about 3 months and some days with no local case recorded.
A man residing at the central city of Danang tested positive to the virus, after about 3 months passed of no seen or recorded cases in Vietnam.
Authorities in Vietnam revealed that the virus is threatening to proliferate once more the entire place, adding that since discovered the Danang case, that three more persons have tested positive to the virus.
In a statement issued by the Vietnam Professional League (VPF), disclosed that for now, all football leagues have been suspended till further notice. They also said that the development came as a need to ensure that the players and organizers remain safe and free from the Pandemic.
The country so far has been one of the country with the few most cases of Coronavirus victims, recording just 420 infections with no death recorded.
The country was however lock down by communist authorities after virus originates from their very close neighbour, China.