Vietnam To Order 50-150 Million Doses Of Russia’s Covid19 Vaccine

Asian country, Vietnam recently registered to buy Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by state television on Friday.

Vietnam has signed up for 50-150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The paper said some of the doses will be a “donation” from Russia, with Vietnam paying for the rest.

Prime Minister, Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said the risk of wider contagion is very high, and that the next few days are critical.

“In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine,” State broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said, citing the Ministry of Health.

The ministry did not say when it expected to receive the vaccine, or how much it would cost.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The development, coming after less than two months of human testing, paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” said Putin.

He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Russian health workers treating COVID-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine’s approval, a source told Reuters last month.