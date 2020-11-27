Violent Protests Will Not Be Allowed Again, IGP Assures

By Adejumo Enock

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has said the Nigerian Police Force will not allow any unrest similar to the #EndSARS protest again.

He made this known when he met with the force commissioners on Friday.

Adamu said the Police Force is ready to face anyone who organises or participates in similar protest across the country.

The IGP said the Police Force constitution does not support any form of violent protest, adding that those planning to involve themselves in any kind of violent protest should have a rethink as the Police Force is ready to face them.

Mohammed said, “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again. It was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitutions. When this process started peacefully, we provided security for them. We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent.

“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never!

“We’re to protect this country from hoodlums. We’re to protect this country from violence, and we want every Nigerian to work with us, to prevent what had happened as aftermath of the end of SARS in terms of destruction of public properties, loss of lives, businesses of individuals were crippled, corporate institutions were destroyed.

Furthermore, he urges well meaning Nigerians to collaborate with the Police so as to prevent a recurrence of such protest.

He states that,” We have made a lot of arrests of those people that escaped from prisons. Some were even arrested in Kano and Kaduna. When they escaped, some of them went back to their business of robbery.”