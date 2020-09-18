Visa Ban: Governor Wike Asks US, UK To Publish Names Of Indicted Nigerians

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has reacted to the visa ban the United States slammed on some Nigerians involved in election rigging and violence, ahead of the Ondo and Edo states governorship election.

Wike urged Britain and America to publish the names of citizens indicted till date.

Earlier this week, the US government sanctioned Nigerians found to have undermined the governorship polls in Bayelsa and Kogi States held in November 2019.

The UK has also warned that names sponsors of violence in Edo and Ondo States election will be blacklisted.

Reacting, Wike, in a statement yesterday by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information, commended the countries for their actions.

He said: “They should go ahead and publish their names so that a lot of things will change in our electoral process. Election rigging is worse than armed robbery. So whatever sanctions that can be imposed will be highly welcomed by the PDP.”