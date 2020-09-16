0 comments

Visa Ban: US, FG In A Closed Door Meeting 

Following the United States,US, visa restrictions on some politicians in Nigeria alleged to have rigged elections in the country, the Federal Government and the United States are currently meeting to discuss steps taken so far.


The meeting holding at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to provide the country the opportunity to brief the US government on steps taken so far to resolve the issues.

Representing Nigeria is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama while Ambassador Mary Leonard is representing the United States.


