Vocal Voice In The #BlackLivesMatter Campaign –#OluwatoyinSalau– Raped, Found Dead At 19

An increase in tragedies linked to African Americans is continuously fanning the flames of the #BlackLivesMatter protest, initially triggered by the death of George Floyd, and fed by tragic deaths of black Americans— including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland,Na’kia Crawford, Priscilla Slater, Dominique Rem’mie Fells, Pamela Turner,Janet Wilson— and the latest victim, Oluwatoyin Salau.

Oluwatoyin Salau, a vibrant Nigerian American was found dead nine days after being declared missing. Salau had posted a series of disturbing tweets concerning being sexually assaulted on the 6th of June – the last time she was ever heard from.

Victoria Sims, 75, a volunteer for AARP, was also reported missing Saturday night. On Sunday, officials confirmed she was dead, the victim of a homicide. Her body was found alongside Salau’s.

Salau had been missing for nine days. Investigators found her body and that of Victoria “Vicki” Sims on Saturday night off Monday Road in southeast Tallahassee. Sims, 75, a retired state worker and grandmother, had been reported missing by police that day.

Salau’s last tweet informed the public that she had been molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man on June 6th, early morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave.

” The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions”, she said.

Salau had been fooled by the man’s saintly appearance, leading her to trust him:

He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.

When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it. I told him about a sexual assault situation that happened to me in March involving Ivan a 32 year old Ghanaian man who currently schools at FAMU and lives at 211 Jakes and Patterson (I am currently 19 years old).

Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd. He started touching my back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep.

Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else”.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

19-year old Salau appeared to have been in a difficult housing situation, later confirmed by close friends.

“All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/ refuge. I will not be silent.

Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see”, she tweeted, revealing that she was short-sighted and lost.

Oluwatoyin Salau, Victoria Sims found dead: Bare Facts:

49 year old Aaron Glee Jr, who resided in a dilapidated house on Monday Road, was taken into custody in connection with the slayings.

Numerous questions still surround both deaths, including why and how they were killed. Police also have not said exactly when and where they were murdered.

Glee has been arrested as Chief suspect with regards to the death of the two women, according to the vivid description in Oluwatoyin’s tweet.

Not much is known about Glee. Neighbors said they barely knew him. However, he was no stranger to female assault charges, as Glee was arrested May 29 on a charge of aggravated battery after an officer stopped at a light at Blair Stone Road and Kay Avenue spotted him kicking a woman in the stomach, according to police reports.

The victim in that case was neither Sims nor Salau. The woman told police she and Glee had been drinking alcohol together and were walking down the sidewalk when he propositioned her for sex.

Court records further show a misdemeanor battery charge filed against him June 6. Glee was arrested last year on a charge of possession of marijuana. However, prosecutors dropped it, according to court records.

Salau Had Been Sexually Assaulted Before:

The afternoon she went missing, Salau’s tweets revealed that wasn’t the only time she was sexually abused. Her close friend Danaya Hemphill further confirmed on Twitter that Salau was assaulted a few days before she went missing, said and two other friends.

They had met up with her at the church where she’d been seeking refuge, Wesley Impact Church on South Monroe Street. Salau had called them up, saying she had been sexually assaulted at the college campus they all attended.

“That Thursday, she went with me to the church, she talked to a lawyer, she spent a while there,” said her friend, Ashley Laurent. “She kept crying.”

Laurent, Hemphill and Salau then met officers at the house near FAMU’s campus, where she allegedly was sexually trafficked, to pick up her belongings.

“I just hope he will not do this to anybody else,” Salau said over and over as she sobbed on video. The video, recorded by Hemphill, shows a disoriented and sobbing Salau shuffling into the house with her friends and scooping up her belongings.

That night, Salau slept at Hemphill’s house. Hemphill was concerned about her friend’s safety.

“I personally feel like they could have investigated and gotten DNA,” Laurent said. “That’s where they failed her. She could still be alive.” Say, June 6— the day after the reported assault, would be the last day Hemphill and Laurent saw their friend.

“Salau, Victim Of Bad Family?”

In the hours before authorities said Salau went missing, she tweeted she had just been sexually assaulted. Now, friends say she also was a victim of sex trafficking at a residence near the campus of Florida A&M University. Police have not confirmed that.

Questions have been raised, with people speculating the reasons behind a 19 year old without a solid home base. In the days before Oluwatoyin Salau went missing, she had been living with friends.

Her tweet further raises eyebrows as to why she was staying at a church, instead of at home like most teenagers.

In response, her friends revealed that Salau had a troubled home life. The young adult was alleged to have faced abuse, including claims of sexual molestation by her brother.

“Imagine raping & abusing your own sister, she ends up missing, so you start a go fund me with no one realizing you are one of her abusers, and together the world gives you $10,000 bc your sister is found dead”, Daniya Hemphill said bitterly.

“Toyin was NOT homeless. She just wasn’t safe at home! THERE IS A DIFFERENCE! & regardless, she stayed at MY HOME before her disappearance.

And for everyone saying her friends are suspect. How are WE suspect when we literally SAVED Toyin from her living situation where she was being sexually abused REPEATEDLY. she literally went missing in the middle of a protest after staying the night with me. Know the facts”, she continued.

I still can’t get over the fact that my friend died IN MY SHOES. the message behind that alone crippled me — D.Hemphill (@dr_hemphill) June 15, 2020

““There is no justice that can be served that will replace my sister’s life,” her brother, Oluwaseyi Salau is quoted to have said.

Oluwaseyi is reported to have started a GoFundMe account to assist his family in dealing with Oluwatoyin’s death. Outraged friends of the deceased are calling for the account to be pulled down, as her family are reported to have contributed to Oluwatoyin’s troubled life.