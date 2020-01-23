VP Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting as Uzodinma, Tambuwal, Ortom, others arrive

An expanded meeting of the National Economic Council has opened in Abuja.

It is presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

It is the first NEC meeting this year and a key item on the agenda is said to be the N614billion budget facility the Federal Government gave to 35 of the 36 states.

State governors, as well as other stakeholders, are in attendance.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was among the earliest to arrive at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, venue of the meeting.

The Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the opening prayers.

Also present are Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Others are Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna; Odom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Many other governors are represented.