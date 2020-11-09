WAEC Adjust Timetable For 2020 2nd-Series WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Nigeria has confirmed that time table of WASSCE for private applicants; second series of West African Senior Secondary School Certificates has been changed.

The exam, which originally was scheduled to begin on Saturday 14 November, will now begin on Monday 30 November.

In a statement by Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, Acting Director, Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, the alteration in schedule was due to events beyond the control of the Council.

The statement read in part, “The Council for West African Exams (WAEC), Nigeria, wishes to notify all registered candidates for the WASSCE Private Candidates 2020-Second Series and the wider community that the timetable has changed.”

The Council would like to assure applicants that the new schedule for the conduct of the examination will be released in the immediate future.

“We regret any discomforts this might have caused our beloved candidates and members of the general public,” Mr. Ojijeogu explained.