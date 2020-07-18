WAEC: Atiku Reacts As Nigerian Govt Schedules To Reopen Schools By September

Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President has reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to reopen schools by September 2020.

Learning institutions have been closed down as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 since March.

On Friday, the Federal Government through the the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, provided some specific guidelines for reopening of schools in the country.

There are reports making the rounds that the government has consulted widely and had decided that schools will reopen on September 5 and the former VP sees this as a welcome development.

It would be recalled that Atiku had faulted the cancellation of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, (WASSCE), by the Federal Government

He had warned that the cancellation of WAEC puts Nigeria at risk because most country’s economy has its basis in education.

“I am elated at reports that @NigeriaGov and WAEC have resolved to shift the date of examinations to September 5, 2020,” Atiku said in a tweet, Friday night, while reacting to the new development.

He added: “Equally heartwarming is news that government is in consultation with school owners aimed at reaching specific guidelines by July 29, preparatory to the opening of schools in the country.”