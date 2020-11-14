WAEC Closes Registration For 2020 WASSCE

By Onwuka Gerald

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has stated that registration for 2020 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration ends today, November 13, 2020.



The examination body also called on those that were yet to complete their registration process to do so as portal will close on Sunday, November 15.



The Acting Head of Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu announced that, “This is to inform all candidates and stakeholders that registration for the above examination ends today, Friday, November 13, 2020.



Continuing, he stated that those who have already purchased PIN, that upload will continue till midnight of Sunday, November 15, 2020, after which the site for the registration of entry would be closed officially.



According to him, “Provision will be made for ‘Walk-In’ candidates to register 24hrs before the paper they intend to sit for starts”.