WAEC Denies Speculations That Mathematics Questions Leaked

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has denied reports that the Mathematics questions being the first paper written during West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, was leaked.

WAEC while replying some tweets that suggested that the paper was leaked said, “This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey”.

This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey. https://t.co/kZrcUVEWKs — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 17, 2020

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, began on Monday with over 1.5 million students sitting for the exams across the 36 State in Nigeria.

One major highlight as the exam commenced, was a candidate in Gombe state that had tested positive for the coronavirus but was allowed to write the examination from an isolation centre.

He wrote the examination under the strict supervision of an invigilator who was seen dressed in a full set of the Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.

Meanwhile some Nigerians have reacted to the sitting postion adopted by the various schools in compliance with the guidelines set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Some of their reactions below;

The school I invigilated their WAEC exams today ehn



Lmaooooo, if two students pass that exam, they used jazz



They better just go and open shop and start selling spare parts



These children really went home for 4months+ and they didn't open book once. — Trincão 🦊 (@badniggafela) August 17, 2020

Bringing back the 1952 WAEC experience ☺



Thanks to Covid19. OYO is your case 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZVInKBWno — That Shy AkwaIbom Boy🇳🇬 (@ambysmedia) August 17, 2020

Daddy : How was the WAEC question today ?



Mummy : Hope you finished the math questions?



Me: https://t.co/y4ZzBC35Wo — JOSHUA (@Adusco_) August 17, 2020

With this type of social distancing in 2020 WAEC exams hall, do you think you can make it when you sit for Maths again?



Be sincere please 😁😁#Covid19Millionares#ThankYouBuhari pic.twitter.com/66UiRhvdPg — A M E E N U✨⚕️ (@Ameenu_IG) August 17, 2020

If Na so them Dey write waec since I for still Dey SS3 😭😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/gBITV5sKor — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 17, 2020

WAEC don start, twitter go dry.

Your favorite influencers dey inside Hall dey sweat like Christmas goat 😂😂



Wish you all the best#waec pic.twitter.com/m976uzidJo — ιѕмαєєℓ🍁 (@ismaeel____) August 17, 2020