WAEC Denies Speculations That Mathematics Questions Leaked

August 17, 2020
 

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has denied reports that the Mathematics questions being the first paper written during West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, was leaked.

WAEC while replying some tweets that suggested that the paper was leaked said, “This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey”.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, began on Monday with over 1.5 million students sitting for the exams across the 36 State in Nigeria.

One major highlight as the exam commenced, was a candidate in Gombe state that had tested positive for the coronavirus but was allowed to write the examination from an isolation centre.

He wrote the examination under the strict supervision of an invigilator who was seen dressed in a full set of the Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.

Meanwhile some Nigerians have reacted to the sitting postion adopted by the various schools in compliance with the guidelines set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

