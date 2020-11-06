0 comments

WAEC Extends Registration Date For Private Candidates

For its 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has extended further its registration.

This was contained in a tweet via its Twitter handle, @waecnigeria.

The examining body stated that the new deadline for registration is Friday, 13 November 2020.

It tweeted, “WASSCE for private candidates, 2020-second series: the registration period will be further extended.”

The intended candidates should note that the registration period has been further extended to Friday 13 November 2020. Many thanks.

