WAEC: Lagos State Government Announces Date Re-Opening Of Schools

Following the announcement by the Federal Government, directing students in exit classes in Nigeria to resume on Tuesday August 4, 2020, the Lagos State Government, on Wednesday ordered all the SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students in day and boarding schools to resume on Monday August 3, 2020.

Folasade Adefisayo, the State’s Commissioner for Education, who made the announcement explained that the decision “is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

Adefisayo cited the new commencement date the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmed for the 2020 WASSCE.

The examination is scheduled to commence on the August 17, 2020.

While stressing that only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume, she enjoined all schools to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening.

Adefisayo noted that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The Commissioner revealed that various meetings have been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors.

This, according to her is to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place before resumption.

Speaking further, she disclosed that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools.