WAEC: Suspension Of Students Participation In The 2020 WASSCE Still Stands- FG

The Federal Government has stressed that it’s position not to allow Nigerian students participate in the 2020 final year examination by the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, remains the same.

According to the Ministry of education, they have no plans to allow the students participate in the examinations for now even though they are still consulting with stakeholders to see if there can be any better way to handle the situation on ground.

Minister of State for Education , Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that they are still meeting with parents over the decision of the ministry.

He said, “What the minister ,Adamu Adamu, said reflects the true position of the ministry; we are not confident yet that everywhere is safe. The numbers from the NCDC are still alarming and we have put this before parents and all the stakeholders in the education ecosystem, we are still meeting with them. In fact, there’s a stakeholders’ meeting convened for Monday.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shift in date. Once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are through with the consultation with stakeholders, if there’s any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate.

“But as it stands, the position of the Honourable Minister, as communicated to you last week, remains the position of the ministry until further evidence to the contrary or further agreements that may alter those arise”.

Last week the Ministry of Education had announced that it will supend Nigeria from participating in the West African Examination Council an examination that involves several other African countries who have decided to proceed with the exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision a lot of well meaning Nigerians condemned advising the government to put his place measures that will help the process run smoothly through out the time of the examination rather than suspending an examination that is not limited to her country alone.