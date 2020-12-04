Wanted Ex-Pension Boss Abdulrasheed Maina Arrives Abuja

By Jide Onyekunle

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has arrived Nigeria following his extradition from Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Pension boss arrived at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time) on Thursday in the company of security operatives.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba on Thursday said Nigeria was led by Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar and perfected the extradition processes.

Maina was adjudged to have jumped bail by the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang after he failed to attend proceedings since September 29, 2020.