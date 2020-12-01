Wanted Maina Nabbed In Niger Republic

By Seun Adeuyi

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested in Niger Republic.

The Punch quoted a top security officer as disclosing that Maina was arrested by Nigerian Security agencies on Monday.

The arrest was said to have been done in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina is being prosecuted on 12 counts of money laundering to the tune of N2bn by the EFFC.

He jumped bail, forcing the trial judge, Justice Abang Okon, to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja also ordered the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, last Monday, because he was said to have stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020.

However, the court granted bail to the Borno South senator last Friday.

Earlier, the EFCC had informed the court that it had sought the assistance of the United States (US) and Niger Republic for the arrest of Maina.