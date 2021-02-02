War Against Insurgency Is Under Reported By Media – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that Nigeria’s war against insurgency is under reported by the media

While speaking on ARISE News programme, The Morning Show on Monday, Adesina cited an example of how an ambush laid by the military against insurgents was reported as an attack on the military without mention of what the insurgents suffered.

His words, “Two weeks ago, there was an attempt to seize military formation in Marte, Borno state. If you seek to know what happened in Marte, you will give kudos to our military”.

“They allowed the insurgents to come in and the insurgents just suddenly found themselves in an ambush and they decimated them completely, took out all their gun trucks, about six or seven gun trucks. Do you know that that thing did not gain traction in the media?”.

According to him, “Those that reported it said the insurgents attacked the military formation, they didn’t say what the military did to them. That’s a practical example of under-reporting what happens even in the anti-insurgency war”.

“You find out that when the insurgents seem to have made gains it’s played up, but when our military fights back and gains ground, people don’t seem to hear about it. It is not reported even online they don’t celebrate it”. He said